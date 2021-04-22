Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, A Korean Odyssey: KDramas adapted from Chinese material

Korea and China share a close-knit culture and a solid love for storytelling. We list down few Korean dramas that are adapted from Chinese material.

Korea and China share a close-knit culture and retain their traditional values and cultures beautifully. Besides their cultures, Korea and China share another common trait- their love for story-telling. So I Married An Anti-Fan is finally getting a K-drama version. So I Married An Anti Fan is based on the 2010 eponymous novel by writer Kim Eun Jung. There have been many adaptations, the most popular one is a Chinese film which stars EXO's Chanyeol in the lead role. Universal themes, Amazing story-telling, fantastic actors, heart-felt emotions and beautiful music make up most of K-dramas and C-dramas. We list down few Korean dramas that are adapted from Chinese material.

1. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a 2016 historical K-drama. Prior to a Korean remake, the Chinese novel had a Chinese adaptation called Scarlet Heart. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo has the creme da la creme of the Korean industry, actors like Lee Joon Gi, Kang Han Neul, IU, Kang Hanna, Bakhyun, Nam Joo Hyuk amongst many others. The drama was loved by fans internationally and there is a strong buzz in the fandom that we might get a sequel soon. Fingers crossed.

2. A Korean Odyssey

Written by the popular Korean writers, the Hong sisters, A Korean Odyssey is a modern spin-off of the Chinese classic 16th-century novel Journey to the West. A nice blend of fantasy, romance, comedy and horror the drama stars Lee Seung Gi, Cha Seung-won, Oh Yeon-seo, Lee Hong-gi and Jang Gwang in primary roles. There is a Chinese version of the drama called A Chinese Odyssey: Love of Eternity which stars Tao in the lead role.

3. A Love So Beautiful

There have been a few far in between but we are grateful for the ones we have. A Love So Beautiful was a Chinese drama based on the novel To Our Pure Little Beauty by Zhao Qianqian. A sweet coming of age romance story between two childhood friends, the series was hugely popular in its runtime. Eventually, KakaoTV bagged the Korean remake rights for A Love So Beautiful. The Korean drama stars Kim Yo Han and So Joo Yeon in lead roles. A 24 episode limited series, the drama received positive reviews from fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung And Choi Tae Joon starrer So I Married An Anti-Fan reveals premiere date

Which one of these dramas is your favourite? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch the drama? On streaming platform Netflix

Share your comment ×