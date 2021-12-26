Moon Se Yoon thanks Kim Seon Ho after winning Daesang at the '2021 KBS Entertainment Awards'

Showbiz is a fickle place where friendships and relationships are merely at the surface level. But thank god, some friendships transcend beyond the camera lenses and are deeply rooted in gratitude and honesty. Comedian Moon Se Yoon thanked Kim Seon Ho after winning Daesang at the '2021 KBS Entertainment Awards' for his role in '2 Days & 1 Night'.

The '2021 KBS Entertainment Awards' took place on December 25, celebrating talk shows, variety programs, reality TV series and radio shows that aired on KBS over the past year and stars who performed, featured or acted in these programs. Moon Se Yoon, who also hosted the awards show, won Daesang for the first time since his debut in 20 years. He expressed his immense gratitude for winning the coveted Daesang and mentioned former co-star Kim Seon Ho as well, while thanking his '2 Days and 1 Night' cast members.

Moon Se Yoon said, "I also wanted to thank Seon Ho, though he can't be here together at the moment." Moon Se Yoon and Kim Seon Ho bonded really well on the shoot of their variety show '2 Days and 1 Night' and became close friends in the filming process as well. In fact, Moon Se Yoon even made a cameo appearance in Kim Seon Ho's 2020 drama 'Start Up' as a security guard who chides Han Ji Pyeong (Kim Seon Ho) for littering in the compound! We love this beautiful friendship indeed!

