Moon Sujin drops collaboration teaser with NCT Taeil for her upcoming single, The Moon

Million Market, Moon Sujin’s agency, drops teasers for the singer’s collab featuring Taeil of NCT. Take a look at the teaser and know more here.

It’s been a week since the talented soloist, Moon Sujin announced the release of her upcoming single, ‘The Moon’. Yesterday, on April 6, her agency announced that the singer will be collaborating with NCT’s Taeil, as they dropped two teaser images featuring the both of them! Today, we get served with two more teaser images!

Both the singers emanated beautiful charms with a dreamy look on their faces. For Moon Sujin, the long nails and her tattooed shoulder exposed with a choker in the background of what looks like an art installation and maybe even a moon and asteroids, she looks pretty charming. The background especially adds more to the curiosity of what the song would actually mean. NCT Taeil’s solo teaser was also released, where he gives a chic look in leather pants and embroidered jacket, all black, with a fancy necklace. His teaser is in contrast to Moon Sunjin’s, as Taeil is standing in the backdrop of a red curtain, creating a complete contrast and oozing a different vibe altogether.

Check out the teasers below:

‘The Moon’ will be the singer’s first song after almost six months. Her last single was called ‘Walk In The Night’, in which she collaborated with the popular singer Zion T. The unique and refreshing pairing between Moon Sujin and Taeil will be great to look forward to.

Fans can expect the unrivaled R&B singer Moon Sujin’s voice to completely blend with the talented singer, Taeil’s.

The single will release digitally on April 11, 6 PM KST.

How excited are you for thor fresh collab? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×