Moonbin and Sanha 3rd debut anniversary: ASTRO members Cha Eun Woo, JinJin congratulate unit

ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha marked 3 years of their unit debut on September 14. The legendary sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha gave some of the amazing songs to fans and on this day, they celebrated moments given by the ASTRO members. Sanha and his fellow members JinJin and Cha Eun Woo took to social media to celebrate this moment.

Moonbin and Sanha's 3rd year anniversary

On September 14, ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha debuted as a sub-unit with their mini album IN-OUT. Millions of fans have enjoyed the songs released by this sub-unit and the wholesome moments shared between them. Marking the third year of ASTRO's first sub-unit, the maknae Sanha took to Instagram to celebrate this moment with a behind-the-scenes clip from the filming set of their song Madness saying Happy 3rd Anniversary.

The True Beauty actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo also shared an adorable video of Sanha and Moonbin congratulating them on their 3rd-year debut. Cha Eun Woo shared a video from the sub-unit's fan concert tour where the two singers took the stage and spoke to their fans. He captioned the story, "Happy 3rd Anniversary Ddankong unit". Meanwhile, the leader took the X app (formerly Twitter) sharing some precious memories of Moonbin and Sanha seemingly at an amusement park.

JinJin congratulated the singers saying, "Happy 3rd Anniversary my little brothers". Fans also trend hashtags like MOONBIN&SANHA and phrases like 3 Years of Legendary Moonbin Sanha. Fans said that the memories of the unit will always be with them and they will forever be grateful for the music it has given to them.

About Moonbin and Sanha

The sub-unit is one of the most loved units in the K-pop industry, ASTRO members Moonbin and Sanha dropped their first EP IN-OUT in the year 2020. They have also released two mini albums REFUGE and INCENSE in 2022 and 2023. They achieved millions of listens on Spotify for their songs Bad Idea, Ghost Town, WHO, Madness and more. The unit went viral on the internet for their iconic TikTok challenge of the song See Tình receiving over 135 million views. The singers began their DIFFUSION in March, however, due to the sudden demise of Moonbin the tour was announced to be canceled.

