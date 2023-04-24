Moonbin: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Moon Sua, ASTRO’s MJ and Jinjin leave heartbreaking letters at his memorial

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

On the afternoon of April 24th, a post was uploaded on Twitter, saying, "ASTRO’s MJ, Jinjin, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Weki Meki's Yoojung, and younger sister Billlie’s Moon Sua left letters at Moonbin's Memorial Space." The photos released along with the text contained letters believed to have been left by five people. The writer explained, “There was a new memorial space, and five people just came and looked around, wrote letters and posted them on the trees.”

Jinjin and MJ:

Jinjin said, “You made a promise to me, right? To live with a smile, I am also trying to live with a smile like you told me,” he said with determination. He continued, “I will start practicing music again, and I will eat your share of the meal. Don't worry because your mother, father, and your sister Sua, I will take good care of them. I love you so much, my brother,” he wrote. MJ said, “I came too late. I'm sorry bro. How lonely, hard and painful all this must have been,” he said. “If I had been closer... I'm sorry I couldn't protect you."

Moon Sua:

His younger sister, Moon Sua, also said, “It’s me, oppa (term for older brother). Your one and only precious younger sister, Sua. I come and go too! I'm crying too much, so I'll stop crying now. I will laugh a lot now I will be happy doing what I want to do,” she began writing. “So, I hope that oppa will be happy and comfortable there. You have to keep an eye on your sister to see if she's doing well! I will work even harder for my brother. I won’t stop, but if it's hard, I'll come often to hang out with my brother, so you have to accept it. You've been through so much in the meantime. Moon siblings forever.”

Seungkwan and Yoojung:

Boo Seungkwan, who was known as '98s' and had a special friendship with Moonbin, said, "Please wait for Moonbin (Moonbin). I will make the whole universe feel like yours. I love you a lot. Hug me again when we meet again.” Weki Meki's Yoojung said, "I hope you’re resting in peace now because you worked so hard to take care of the people around you. You can relax comfortably there. I will visit often. Please visit us once in our dreams. It is so reassuring, and I was grateful.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​