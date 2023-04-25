Moonbin's passing: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu visit memorial site to pen heartfelt letters

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

Moonbin, ASTRO's shining star, is still mourned by the K-Pop industry. On April 19, the idol sadly passed away. The tragic occurrence devastated the K-Pop industry, and fans, as well as many of its artists, mourned the tragic loss. More of Moonbin's closest acquaintances made a visit to the idol's memorial place prepared outside the Fantagio building on April 25, leaving their personal thoughts and messages to their dear friend, after visits by Billlie's Sua, ASTRO members Jinjin, MJ, Seventeen's Seungkwan, and others.

ASTRO Members Cha Eun Woo and Sanha pay tribute to Moonbin in a heartfelt letter

Cha Eun Woo wrote in a way that illustrates how close the two were. Eunwoo expressed his regret for his close buddy and wished him well. In the letter he wrote, "Bin-ah. I'm missing you tonight. You're a bad friend. I couldn't sleep, so Sanha and I went for a little walk. Are you getting enough sleep? All of the things I used to do with you, the most ordinary, little things, I miss them all and regret them all. Be a hundred times happier in your moon world. Don't worry about whatever you left behind; I'll take care of it and shoulder it in your place. You worked hard. "I love you and I'm sorry, my friend." He also penned down the heartfelt lyrics to ASTRO’s ‘We Still.’ “Even after the countless seasons, we’ve weathered together, we still, we still, we’re still together. Even if we are reunited at another time, we still, we still. This confession will never change. I will protect you."

The maknae of ASTRO Sanha, who was promoting with Moonbin for their new album reflected on how much he longed for Moonbin. Moonbin clearly adored his younger member, as seen by his letter. In the letter he wrote, “Hyung, are you well? I miss you badly. I still feel like I can see you, hyung. If you saw me like this, I'm sure you'd scold me, but for now, please understand. I'll be happy, just like you said, hyung. I promise you, and I love you so much, and I love you.”

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu also visited Moonbin’s memorial

Mingyu from SEVENTEEN also penned a letter to his late friend in which he recalled a nice recollection of the late idol. Mingyu recalls a night when he talked with Moonbin till the wee hours of the morning in his letter, demonstrating their deep connection. In the letter, he wrote, “Hello Bin, I'm stopping by your label because of you. My favourite memory of you is the day we talked until the morning. Do you remember? I told you, who was worried about everything, that there isn't an idol that is good at everything like you. That's all I had to say. I'll work harder! Don't hurt anymore, and laugh more. I am sorry. You did well, friend. I'll take you out for fish cake and soju if I see you again! Root on your members from afar, and my favourite song is ‘Waterfall.’ Let's be happy, friend."

ASTRO fans join in the tribute to Moonbin

Fans continue to honour and remember Moonbin through social media posts, fan art, and messages of support to his family and bandmates. The outpouring of love and support is evidence of Moonbin's legacy and the enduring impact he had on the K-pop community and on his fans.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

