‘Moonshine’ and ‘Memorist’ star Yoo Seung Ho to join YG Entertainment? Here are the details

Yoo Seung Ho reportedly decided to join YG Entertainment and is coordinating details regarding the exclusive contract. Yoo Seung Ho, who made his debut as a child actor in the drama 'Daddy Fish' in 2000, made his name known to the public by showing his lovely charm and acting skills through the movie 'The Way Home' in 2002.

Yoo Seung Ho, who has appeared in dramas such as 'Magic Warriors Mir & Gaon', 'Queen Seondeok', 'God of Study' and 'Missing You' while earning the title of 'national younger brother', enlisted in 2013 at the age of 21 and finished his military service. Since then, he worked in 'Remember', 'Ruler', 'I'm Not A Robot', 'Revenge is back', 'Memorist', and the movies 'Heart', 'Joseon Magician', 'Bongi Kim Seon Dal', etc.

In the currently airing KBS 2TV Monday-Tuesday drama 'Moonshine', he is meeting with viewers as Nam Yeong, the best inspector in Joseon, who lives by principle. Yoo Seung Ho, who has steadily built up his skills as an actor through his steady work activities, plans to expand his career in YG Entertainment in the future.

YG Entertainment, to which Yoo Seung Ho transferred, is a large entertainment company with many K-pop idols and actors. Actors Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Won, Choi Ji Woo, Jang Hyeon Seong, Yoo In Na, Jeong Hye Young, Kang Dong Won, Lee Sung Kyung, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Su Hyeok, and Kyung Soo Jin belong to YG Entertainment.

