MORE: BTS’ J-Hope drops second round of concept photos for upcoming first single from ‘Jack In The Box’

On June 27 at 7:30 pm IST, BIGHIT MUSIC surprised everyone by dropping an eerie image, and announcing the title of J-Hope’s first single from his upcoming solo album ‘Jack In The Box’. Titled ‘MORE’, the single will be dropping this Friday, July 1, at 9:30 am IST! Further, the announcement also teased two rounds of concept photos for ‘MORE’, slated to release at midnight KST on June 28 and June 29 (8:30 pm IST on June 27 and June 28).

After the release of the first round of concept photos for ‘MORE’ on June 27 IST, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the second round of photos on June 28. Check out the photos, below:

J-Hope’s upcoming solo album had been announced on June 25 at 8:30 pm IST. At the time, BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice sharing details about the release, writing, “j-hope's solo album, as expressed in the title of the album "Jack In The Box," represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” Further, “We hope that you look forward to "Jack In The Box" and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist.”

With the drop of the eerie image on June 27 announcing ‘MORE’, fans were immediately reminded of when J-Hope had answered a question during a recent interview, saying, “If I was going to convey the things I wanted to say, I would have to be darker. It’s something I’ve never done before, so I was excited to try something new. I was heavily influenced by what my heart was telling me, and that’s why I decided to give it a try.”

With ‘Jack In The Box’ and ‘MORE’, everyone is waiting with bated breath for this new side of himself that BTS’ J-Hope is about to present to the world. Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope’s awaited solo comeback album ‘Jack In The Box’: Here’s what we know