'More Than Friends' star Shin Ye Eun confirms special appearance in tvN's 'Yumi's Cells 2'

On November 27, Xportsnews reported that Shin Ye Eun had been cast as Yoo Da Eun in the upcoming second season of 'Yumi’s Cells.' Her agency, npio Entertainment, confirmed that the actress will be making a special appearance as Da Eun in the second season of ‘Yumi’s Cells.'

The character Yoo Da Eun is a part-time employee at the tteokbokki (spicy rice cake) restaurant that Yoo Babi, played by GOT7’s Jinyoung runs. She is described as a character who easily falls head over heels in love. 'Yumi's Cells' is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. 'Yumi's Cells' stars Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Minho, GOT7's Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi and Park Ji Hyun.

Previously, it was confirmed that GOT7's Jinyoung will be joining Kim Go Eun in the second season of 'Yumi's Cells'. This will also mark Shin Ye Eun and GOT7's Jinyoung's on-screen reunion. The duo last starred in 'He is Psychometric' a fantasy-thriller, mystery and romantic-comedy-drama where Lee Ahn (GOT7's Jinyoung) a man with psychometric abilities meets Yoon Jae In (Shin Ye Eun) who tries her best to hide her painful secrets. The duo team up to solve their mysterious paths and heal each other through their past, present, and future to find the culprit.

Also, Good news for fans of 'Yumi's Cells', the popular webtoon 'Yumi's Cells', which boasts a total of 3.4 billion views, will be produced as an animation and musical following the drama. Naver WEBTOON announced on November 10, that the webtoon will be made into a feature-length animation for a theatrical release and a musical for local audiences. 'Yumi's Cells' is touted to air in the first half of 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

