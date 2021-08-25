‘More Than Friends’ star Shin Ye Eun, Kang Tae Oh and more to lead KBS’ one act romantic comedy drama

'Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup' of ‘KBS Drama Special 2021' is a romantic comedy drama about the growth of a woman who notifies her boyfriend of parting due to one night and a man who cannot accept the breakup. It stars Shin Ye Eun, Kang Tae Oh, Hong Gyeong and Ha Yoon Kyeong. It is set to air in November.

Shin Ye eun takes on the role of Oh-Jin, a middle school health teacher. Oh-jin is a character who decides to break up after realizing that her old lover, Min-jae Cha (Kang Tae oh) has not received any consideration, let alone love, as she had beaten him. Shin Ye-eun, who has been active in various works such as 'More Than Friends', 'Welcome', and 'He Is Psychometric', is expected to complete Oh Jin's narrative through elegant emotional variations.

Kang Tae oh takes on the role of 'Cha Min-jae', who is the CEO of Art by Tae oh, an advertising production company that boasts perfect specifications and abilities, and cannot accept Oh-jin's declaration of separation. As he showed solid acting skills regardless of genre such as 'Doom At Your Service', 'Run On', and 'Tale of Nokdu', attention is focused on Kang Tae-oh's acting in 'Boyfriend'.

Hong Kyung transforms into Goo Won-bin, a middle school gym teacher and fellow teacher Oh Jin with a sweet and warm heart.

'KBS Drama Special 2021' will be aired for the first time on KBS 2TV in October, and 'Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup' will be aired in November.

