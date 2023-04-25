More K-dramas on Netflix? 2.5 Billion USD investment planned after success of Squid Game, The Glory

Netflix recently announced its plan to invest an additional 2.5 billion (about Rs. 20,475 crores or 3 trillion KRW) in South Korea over the next four years to develop Korean TV series, films, and unscripted projects, more than doubling its previous investment in the region since 2016. The streaming giant is set to expand its reach in Korea following the success of hit Korean content such as ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Glory,’ and ‘Physical:100.’

The announcement by Netflix

On April 25, the CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos made the announcement after meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington. South Korea has established itself as a global cultural powerhouse in recent years, due in part to the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ and the blockbuster Netflix series ‘Squid Game.’ He said in a press statement, “Netflix is delighted to confirm that we will invest USD 2.5 billion in Korea, including the creation of Korean series, films, and unscripted shows over the next four years. It's incredible that the love for Korean shows has led to a wider interest in Korea, thanks to the compelling stories created by Korean creators. Their stories are now at the heart of global cultural zeitgeist."

The rise of Korean entertainment on Netflix

Korean entertainment has been on the rise on Netflix for some time now. The streaming giant has been steadily adding more Korean dramas to its library, and they've been met with huge success. Shows like ‘Squid Game,’ which premiered in September 2021, quickly became a global phenomenon, breaking records and becoming the most-watched show on Netflix ever. With such success, it's no surprise that Netflix is keen to invest even more in Korean entertainment.

South Korea's entertainment industry, known as the 'Korean Wave' or Hallyu, has experienced a global surge in recent years. Its music market has been spearheaded by K-pop groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK. At present exports of content such as music, video games, and films hit a new high of 12.4 billion USD (approximately Rs. 1,01,556 crore) in 2021, surpassing home appliances and rechargeable batteries in terms of volume.

The importance of Korean entertainment to Netflix

Korean entertainment has become a key part of Netflix's global strategy. The streaming giant has been expanding its content offerings around the world, and South Korea is a crucial market for them. In 2021, Netflix announced that it would be opening two new production hubs in South Korea, and it has been steadily increasing its investment in the country's entertainment industry ever since.

The future of Korean entertainment

With this significant investment, it's clear that Korean entertainment will continue to grow significantly. Fans can expect even more high-quality Korean dramas, movies, and reality shows to be added to the streaming platform in the coming years. This investment will also allow Korean creators to showcase their talents on a global stage, introducing their work to new audiences around the world.

Advertisement

Netflix's plan to invest an additional 2.5 billion USD in Korean entertainment is a significant move for both the streaming giant and the Korean entertainment industry. With Korean dramas becoming increasingly popular around the world, this investment will help Netflix to expand its reach in the country and continue to offer high-quality content to its subscribers. As the popularity of Korean entertainment continues to grow, it's clear that this investment is just the beginning of what's to come.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: 2PM’s Lee Junho vs SF9’s Rowoon showcase stunning visuals in Hanbok; Who wore it better? VOTE