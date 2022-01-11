The Morning Show renewed for season 3, Charlotte Stoudt joins as new showrunner

The media drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+, and its third showrunner has been announced. Starting with season three, Charlotte Stoudt will take over as showrunner.

Kerry Ehrin, who created The Morning Show and acted as showrunner for the first and second seasons, will consult on the third season while continuing to produce new shows for Apple TV+ under her previously announced overall arrangement, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Stoudt, who has also worked on House of Cards and Homeland, has inked a multi-year overall agreement with the streamer as part of the move. “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show,” added Stoudt as per THR. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for."

Season two sees The Morning Show crew rising from the devastation of Aniston's Alex and Witherspoon's Bradley's acts, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the divide between who we present as and who we actually are comes into play. Interestingly, The second season ends with Aniston’s Alex Levy going on air as she battles Covid in the wake of being “canceled as a result of Maggie Brenner's tell-all book exposing the host's romance with her morning show co-host Mitch Kessler.

However, the cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden with the likes of Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies joining in season two.

