The Morning Show S2: Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon on how COVID-19 challenges impacted their characters

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back as their fiery onscreen characters, journalists Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, on The Morning Show Season 2. In the second part, a key storyline arc will focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. How? We'll have to wait and watch! However, during the Apple TV+ series' Global Press Conference, which Pinvkilla was a part of, Jennifer and Reese discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic challenges impacted their characters and themselves, making the show.

Talking about shooting for The Morning Show Season 2 under strict COVID-19 protocols, Aniston recounted, "It really took me down. It was hard. It took Reese down too. She can speak to her experience, but it was very challenging to... we had already shot the first bit of the show before the pandemic and then we shut down. And then the show was rewritten in order to incorporate COVID so... then to the pre... Doing a show, creating a show, whilst in a pandemic, dealing with all of the protocols. We'd had endless zooms with our incredible epidemiology team."

But we got through it and survived it and I think we made a really, really good show. Jennifer Aniston

"Each department, and we were all... 'cause the main thing for everybody was everybody's safety. The entire crew and then everybody's family, when they would go home, so, it was a very, very strict protocol. And then it's difficult because I want to see... We always kept saying, 'I want to see my crew's faces. I love these people. And we had such a... Season 1' and it was so bizarre to be a creative group of people and we're all so interactive. So even during rehearsals, your masks are on and your shields are on and then it's rolling and all of sudden, 'Oh! I guess the virus doesn't exist now' for this five-minute scene that we're going to do," the Golden Globe-winning actress shared before adding, "So it took some adjusting but then, like anything, it became very normal oddly which hopefully won't be that normal for that much longer and it was definitely not without its challenges because we also were given a less amount of time to work during the day, there was a lot of rules around it. But we got through it and survived it and I think we made a really, really good show. I think! [chuckles]"

When it comes to how the COVID-19 pandemic was infused as a theme within The Morning Show Season 2, Reese explained, "As far as what's going on inside the show, too, we're dealing with all those things that happened before the entire world shut down. So it's this theme of the world happens when you're busy making other plans. So we're all very invested in our own struggles and our own ideas and our own pursuits. And then something even bigger than all of us is happening in the world."

"So it has great themes to it and I'm really proud of the show. I feel like we worked really hard. And just to really be thoughtful about what people are dealing with during this pandemic. It has been devastating for the world in so many different ways. So addressing it with thoughtfulness and a real focus on humanity was very important to us," the Oscar-winning actress concluded.

It will be interesting to see how the COVID-19 pandemic storyline pans out in The Morning Show Season 2, especially with the shocking Season 1 cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, The Morning Show Season 2 premieres on September 17.