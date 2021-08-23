The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston FIGHTS Racism in an unpleasant work culture; WATCH

‘Happy days are here again’ as The Morning Show has finally released its Season 2 trailer. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer is set to release on Apple TV+. The trailer has given fans many surprising moments, one of which is witnessing Will Arnett as one of the cast members, about which the makers didn’t announce anything before.

While the major casting change took fans by a surprise, some are extremely excited to watch Arnett in the ensemble as Doug Klassen, Alex’s agent. The majority of the trailer focuses on bringing Alex back to UBA, who had quit the company after Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley, and Aniston’s Alex exposed the toxic work culture of the place right on air.

The cast for the new season comprises old as well as new names. They include Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie Black, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, among others, and the new cast members include Hasan Minhaj as Alex’s morning show successor Eric Normani, Julianna Margulies as UBA’ new anchor Laura Peterson, and Will Arnett as Doug Klassen.

“9 months ago you opened a door and you need to walk through it now,” comes Alex’s warning. The 2nd season seems to have been all geared up to take up important issues including Racism, and the coronavirus pandemic. “In case you forgot, I’m the whistleblower. I’m going to get everything I want,” says Reese’s Bradley. We also find Bradley mentioning that she feels they are bringing in her ‘big sister’ to clean up her mess, referring to the television show Friends where she played Aniston’s Rachel Greene’s little sister Jill Greene.

Watch the trailer here:

Season two of the series is slated to release on September 17. Are you excited to witness Bradley and Alex’s story one more time? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

