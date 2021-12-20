The Morning Show's Gugu Mbatha-Raw says she'd 'consider' playing Meghan Markle in The Crown if makers approach

Although the famous Netflix series The Crown hasn't revealed its plans of introducing the younger royals and their families to the show, many fans have been wondering over the right fit to play older Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. The Morning Show actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw has revealed if she'd want to essay the role of Meghan Markle if approached by the makers.

During her interview with Tatler, via ET Canada, the actress has opened up whether she'd be interested to take up the role of the Duchess of Sussex if asked to do so. “Oh my God, that’s hilarious," the actress said, adding that she would be honoured to play Markle if offered the same. "I’d be very flattered; I’d have to consider it," she told Tatler, via ET Canada.

Mbatha-Raw, who essayed the role of Hannah Shoenfeld in The Morning Show in Season 1 also revealed that she hasn't been able to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle yet, who shifted to the USA in 2020 and lives in Los Angeles with their kids Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. "I wish them luck. It’s a tricky transition to make," Mbatha-Raw said.

As the makers of the series have decided to conclude the series after the upcoming season, that means the series wouldn't be covering Prince William-Kate Middleton and Prince Harry-Meghan Markle love stories. Opening up on her view of the royal life shown in The Crown, the actress said, "It sort of feels like a fairy tale from an American viewpoint. I’m sure it’s not an easy life. And I’m sure we don’t know the half of it. But I respect it.”

