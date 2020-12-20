Most Fashionable K Pop Group of 2020: Fans bow down to BTS and BLACKPINK's style statements this year

Pinkvilla asked fans to pick the most fashionable K-pop group of 2020. With 25,000 votes, fans picked BTS among the boy group while with almost 35,000 votes, BLACKPINK was voted as the most fashionable girl K-pop group of 2020.

Our fashion files are thinner this year owing to the pandemic. Given concerts and tours were cancelled, our airport and concert fashion section has been empty! However, idols did make style statements with their stylish outfits on shows and interviews and dressed to kill for VLive session with fans. While all the groups managed to impress the fashion police, Pinkvilla asked fans which boy and girl K pop group's fashion statements left them stunned? Fans picked BTS and BLACKPINK.

Over 25,000 voters participated in the Twitter poll and BTS won with 46.4 per cent of the votes. BTS has delivered some impressive style statements. From their tuxedos on the Grammys 2020 red carpet to sporting a number of different retro outfits during their performances on Dynamite and to keeping things casual in the concept photos of BE, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook presented a range of style inspiration through the year. Who could forget those robes from their individual room photos! A classic definition of style meets comfort.

As for the girl group, over 34,500 votes were cast and BLACKPINK took the lead with 42 per cent votes by the end of the poll. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made a memorable comeback with their EP, The Album. Their release was accompanied by a blast of colours on our timeline. The bold and beautiful singers and rappers experimented with neons and prints like no other to give us a fashion boost!

