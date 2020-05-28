The Most Interesting Person in The Room Review: Kenny Sebastian plays it safe with his comedy meets music act

Kenny Sebastian releases his first Netflix comedy special The Most Interesting Person in The Room. The one-hour special is close to home, relatable and packaged well.

It has been a few gruesome, edge-of-the-seat and intense weeks for the digital platform. OTT platforms have been playing host to thrillers, horrors and action series over the past couple of months. However, once in a few weeks, a comedy special makes its way on the OTT platform, acting as a saviour and attempting to draw us out the darkness. Last month, Netflix released a comedy special with the spotlight on Kanan Gill titled Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill. Though his act was sincere, it wasn't his best. This month, Kenny Sebastian faces the spotlight with Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in The Room.

The comedy special releases on Netflix this week, marking Kenny's first solo project with the platform. The trailer released earlier this month gave a sneak-peek into the hour-long show. While the trailer poked fun at his childhood, music teacher and the harmonium, the comedy special explores many more of these simpler times. The comedian picks roughly ten topics to talk about during his performance. This includes the humble chappal worn by everyone in the house, versus the shoes, women and their plans at the drop of their heels, childhood trauma, cuddling, height differences, fat baby jokes, an Ostrich and a subtle yet musical dig at indie musicians.

He added a dash of Kanye West, One Direction and Mani Ratnam to add flavour to the home-made recipe (literally because everything he pokes fun at is at home) to share a comfort dish. Kenny stuck close to his comfort zone with The Most Interesting Person in The Room. If you've watched his show live or on YouTube, you'd know that relatable acts are his forte. It is a wise step since it is his first act on an OTT platform.

Keeping it simple and real, Kenny leaves you in splits on several occasions. Who would have thought you'd see a harmonium in a comedy act, let alone building a joke around the prop to pack in the laughs. Kenny used his skills of voice modulation to his benefit in this act. Bringing numerous characters through a one-man act is not new, but Kenny blends in his charm to make every character memorable and relatable. There comes a point, during his set on the height difference when I felt he drew inspiration from Steve from The Big Bang Theory. Felt a tad unoriginal but nevertheless, it fit the set well.

To top it off, Kenny also presented his musical skills to put together three musical acts. If you are wondering that he might have gone too far by adding numerous elements, let me tell you, his musical acts stand out in the special. We have seen him take digs at singers like Arijit Singh in the past and present his gig in the process. Kenny revisits the formula to pen new jokes, poking fun at Indie singers and Hollywood movies. He brings a new spin to the tried and tested act as he hilariously advertises a cake.

While these elements stand out, two acts failed to hit the bull's eye. The first being the joke on the Ostrich which Kenny drags for almost 15 minutes. The joke had me staring at the screen for all those minutes wondering what the hell just happened, dipping my interest in the show. Although Kenny eventually pokes fun at himself and the audience for investing in him for those 15 odd minutes, The Most Interesting Person in The Room begins to lose its charm. Another act that might leave many people uncomfortable was the fat baby jokes set. While it started off on a high and hilarious note, the cheeks of this joke were pulled too far.

Bottom Line: Kenny Sebastian plays it safe with his first Netflix special and honestly, it works in his favour. The Most Interesting Person in The Room is not just relatable but it also serves as a perfect introduction of the comedian to those who haven't seen his work before.

