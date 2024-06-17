'Most romantic': Kim Ji Won feels THIS is the most heart throbbing scene with Kim Soo Hyun in Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun aired earlier this year and quickly became one of the most-watched K-dramas. The romance drama is filled with heartwarming moments, Kim Ji Won shared what she feels was the most romantic scene in the series. Here is what the My Liberation Notes actress had to say.

Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won reveals her favorite romantic moment from drama

In a recent interview, Kim Ji Won revealed her favourite moment from her latest series Queen of Tears with Kim Soo Hyun. Kim Ji Won shared that she feels the moment shared between Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In in Germany is the most romantic. She explained that the couple, who have been distant, realize they still love each other. That is the moment that their relationship starts to change again for the better.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. The drama also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

