Most Tweeted Web Series of 2020 in India: Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur 2, Money Heist and Sushmita Sen's Aarya

Given the power of OTT in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, web series ruled as kings. Read below to find out which web series were amongst the most tweeted about in India during this year.

OTT truly was a lifesaver of sorts for many during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown in India confined us to our homes. With web series delivered to us on a silver platter, 2020 truly had some big projects for fans to sink their teeth into. As 2020 is coming to an end, Twitter has revealed which web series were amongst the most tweeted about during this year.

Right on top, sitting proudly is Mirzapur 2, which was amongst the most awaited after its shocking Season 1. We were welcomed back with open arms by fan-favourites like Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiyya and Ali Fazal as Guddu. While Season 2 was met with a mixed response, Twitter was buzzing with reactions and mostly, memes. Mirzapur 2 also trended for a few controversies but overall, fans were excited for a possible Season 3, especially after the ending of S2.

Next up we have Money Heist, which stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor and Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo amongst many others. Money Heist Season 4 managed to keep fans intrigued throughout especially with Nairobi's (Alba Flores) shocking fate. From theories before the release of the series to intense discussions and debates over the events of Season 4 along with theories about Season 5, which is also the final season, Money Heist was on everyone's mind.

Finally, we have Aarya, which saw Sushmita Sen's highly-awaited acting comeback after the longest time. While Sushmita's gritty performance was met with a lot of love on Twitter, it was also the gripping storyline that had fans hooked, line and sinker.

Check out the Most Tweeted Web Series of 2020 in India below:

