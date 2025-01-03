Motel California: Lee Se Young 'abandons' Na In Woo and her home after breaking up on New Year's Day; PICS

Hotel California is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Se Young and Na In Woo in the leading roles. The plot of the show follows a girl who returns to her hometown after 12 years of escaping from it. New stills of the show have been released ahead of the show’s premiere, showcasing a crucial moment between the leading cast.

On January 3, 2024, the production team of Motel California released new still cuts from the upcoming series featuring Lee Se Young as Ji Kang Hee and Na In Woo as Cheon Yeon Soo. In the images, Ji Kang Hee leaves home on New Year’s Day, marking the moment she officially enters adulthood on New Year’s Day. Her decision to run away underscores her determination to start anew as she steps into the age of 19. Before dawn, Kang Hee is seen at the bus station with a large suitcase, signaling plans to travel far from home. The snowy setting emphasizes the emotional weight of her departure.

As she waits for the bus, Ji Kang Hee repeatedly glances at Yeon Soo, who sits nearby, devastated and unable to meet her gaze. While Kang Hee’s expressions reveal a mix of guilt and longing, Yeon Soo’s refusal to look her way captures his heartbreak over her decision. The poignant stills highlight the emotional tension between the two characters as they face this life-altering moment.

Based on Shim Yoon Seo’s 2019 novel Home, Bitter Home (literal title), Motel California is a romance drama penned by Lee Seo Yoon and directed by Jang Joon Ho and Kim Hyung Min. The story centers on a woman who was raised in a rural motel named Motel California. After fleeing her small-town roots, she returns 12 years later, hoping to rekindle her first love while confronting the challenges that await her in the place she once called home.

The show is set to release on January 10, 2025, and will consist of 8 episodes in total, airing every Friday and Saturday. Are you excited for the new romantic comedy?

