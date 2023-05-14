Mother's Day: Doctor Cha, The Glory, The Good Bad Mother, and more; K-drama mom roles that deserve a mention

Time and again K-dramas have been carried by the roles of parents and the relationship they have with their children. This Mother’s Day we’re taking a look back at those recently released K-dramas which need to be highlighted for their distinctive presence.

Doctor Cha

Leading the list today is Uhm Jung Hwa’s portrayal of a mother who wishes to build her own dreams in 'Doctor Cha'. As Cha Jeong Seok overcomes a near-fatal experience with her kidney she dreams of returning to her career as a doctor. Though her kids do not stand in her way, the initial hesitance and the apparent expectations as well as the supposed ‘negligence’ on her end that follow are clear examples of the societal pressures on a mother. Despite this, Cha Jeong Seok stands by her son who she is now a co-worker, and directs disdain towards the senior who she thinks is power-tripping. At the same time, she fights for the dreams of her daughter and secretly supports her wish to study art.

The Glory

Not one but two motherly characters were underlined in 'The Glory'. Starting off with the obvious devotion of Yeom Hye Ran’s character Kang Hyeon Nam who was determined to save her daughter from the claws of her husband. She does everything for Lee Seon Ah and thinks of the child’s well-being as prime. Moreover, she manages to send off her daughter overseas to keep her safe even if it meant putting distance between them.

The other mom was played by the main antagonist, Lim Ji Yeon’s Park Yeon Jin. Moon Dong Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo, decides to approach her childhood bully through her child. While Moon Dong Eun never actually harms her child, she knows that the mother would fear the most for her child, finding her biggest weakness to be the kid.

The Good Bad Mother

Right with the name of the K-drama, 'The Good Bad Mother', it was known that this one will be a tearjerker. Up to the episodes that have aired now, Ra Mi Ran in the role of Jin Young Soon has been fabulous so far. A strict mom, she is befuddled with the return of her son into her life in the countryside. However, gauging from the scenes that have been displayed so far, a unique perspective has been offered throughout the show. The relationship she has with her child Choi Kang Ho is unlike any other and we’re looking forward to how it changes henceforth.

