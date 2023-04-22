Mourning Moonbin: SF9’s Chani shares pictures alongside ASTRO member during their Little TVXQ days

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

The released photos show the childhood of Chani and Moonbin. Photos of the two of them together as children, such as Chani sleeping in Moonbin's arms and the backs of the two walking down the street together, evoke a feeling of dejection. In 2006, Moonbin appeared in TVXQ's music video for 'Balloon' as a child of one of the little TVXQ members, U-Know Yunho. In 2009, she started acting as a child in the KBS 2TV drama 'Boys Over Flowers' as So Yi Jung's child Kim Beom.

Chani and Moonbin:

Chani also appeared as her little TVXQ on SBS 'Stockings'. Chani also had her childhood career, and she later debuted in her idol group. Many netizens are sending consoling messages to Chan-hee, who mourned her loss of Moonbin by revealing a picture of the two together from her childhood. Moonbin was found dead at 8:10 pm on April 19th at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. According to the wishes of the bereaved family, all funeral procedures were conducted privately, and his funeral was strictly observed on the morning of April 22nd. Burial site was also not disclosed.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun and Stray Kids’ Lee Know:

Yeonjun went back to Seoul quietly to attend Moonbin’s funeral after their Japan concert. Many fans noticed how there was no media, paparazzi involved in finding out Yeonjun was not there with the rest of the group during their Japan schedule. Stray Kids’ Lee Know also backed out from Music Core the day before to be part of Moonbin’s wake. Lee Know and Moonbin became friends while they were MCs and were often seen taking care of each other.

Moonbin’s funeral:

On April 21st, the agency Fantagio announced, "The funeral of Moonbin will be strictly observed on April 22nd." The agency also added, "We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who sent us deep condolences." However, the agency prepared a separate space for fans to commemorate her deceased. Fantagio said in front of the office building on the 21st, “It is not an official place to prepare a comfortable space for the fans who have walked a long way, but we have prepared a simple incense burner in the parking lot.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​