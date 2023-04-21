Mourning Moonbin: Taking a look at the ASTRO member’s filmography featuring Moment At Eighteen and more

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO’s Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul at around 8:10 pm on April 19th. He was 25 years old. The police are known to believe that Moonbin made an extreme choice and are investigating the exact cause of death. On April 20th, the agency Fantagio said, “On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Fantagio's fellow artists and staff are all deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

About Moonbin:

Moonbin was born in 1998, and appeared in TVXQ's 'Balloon' music video in 2006 as a child of U-Know Yunho from Little TVXQ. In addition, in the 2009 KBS2 drama 'Boys Over Flowers', he appeared as Kim Bum's character’s child version, So Yi Jung, and debuted as ASTRO in 2016 and started her career in the entertainment industry in earnest. Since then, he has been active as a singer by releasing songs such as 'You Blow', 'All Night', 'Blue Flame' and 'ONE'. With his member Sanha, he formed the unit group Moonbin & Sanha and released 'Bad Idea', 'WHO' and 'Madness'. In addition, he also worked as an actor in JTBC's 'Moment at Eighteen' and the web drama 'The Mermaid Prince' series.

Here are the two roles that made an impact:-

Choi Woo Hyuk- Mermaid Prince and Mermaid Prince: The Beginning:

In this web dramas, he played the role of a cold but sweet guy named Choi Woo Hyuk who was the star swim-athlete of the school. Many fans were immediately infatuated with him because of his ‘tsundere’ nature (cold on the outside and warm on the inside) which only showed when his love interest was around. One scene from the drama became famous and it was when the female lead barged in class to berate Choi Woo Hyuk for using the classroom when it was the girls’ turn to change, they end up squabbling and she decides to change in the classroom itself amongst the other boys. But as soon as she does that, he shields her away from the other guys. That gesture only got the girls swooning!

Moment At Eighteen:

He took on the role of Jung Oh Je, the openly gay student who was friends and classmates with the main lead. While he had a smaller role he impacted many people who were struggling with their sexuality. He gave Koreans and non-Koreans another character to love who accepts himself as he is. Playing the role of a gay person is pretty unheard of in mainstream K-Dramas but Moonbin broke that stereotype by showing a gay person as someone who loves everything a hetero person loves and doesn’t make homosexuality the focus of his life.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​