Mourning Moonbin: Taking a look at the iconic ‘98 liners feat. Seungkwan, SinB, Chanwoo and Umji

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

On April 19, ASTRO’s Moonbin was reportedly found dead in his apartment by his manager, which was then reported by Korean media outlets. The news of Moonbin's sudden death, who continued to be active until right before his death, shocked the entertainment industry. In particular, as much as Moonbin, who has always delivered good energy to those around him with a bright appearance, people in the same industry are sad and agitated.

‘98 liners:

The ‘98 liners consist of SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, ASTRO’s Moonbin, VIVIZ’s SinB and Umji and iKON’s Chanwoo. They have been known as one of the most chaotic groups, always being dramatic and fun but at the same time, they are extremely close to each other and are always looking out for each other. In many public appearances, one can see that their friendship lasts not only on camera but off as well. Moonbin, Chanwoo and SinB, especially, have known each other for decades.

Moonbin, Chanwoo and SinB interaction:

During a concert, there was a special interaction. Three childhood friends, ASTRO’s Moonbin, VIVIZ's SinB, and iKON's Chanwoo gathered in one place to recreate photos from their days as children's clothing models on stage. In particular, Moonbin and SinB showed off their chemistry, and Chanwoo and SinB showed their 'Awkward Relationship', drawing laughter from fans. Their interaction was iconic as they expressed their feelings towards each other and said how they would support each other.

Seungkwan and Moonbin interaction:

It became known that SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Moonbin are extremely close and during a live with Seungkwan, DK and Jeonghan, Seungkwan called Moonbin and they began bickering like siblings. In one particular instance, Seungkwan asked if Moonbin prefers him or DK and Moonbin, without hesitation, said ‘of course I prefer DK’ to which Seungkwan retaliated that he liked Cha Eun Woo more, causing immense laughter. They constantly took pictures and were seen going out to eat and shop. The fans were saddened that now Seungkwan lost a very close friend. Seungkwan had sent Moonbin a birthday cake, which Moonbin had uploaded on IG, tagging him.

‘98 liners at MMTG:

MMTG is a popular variety show on YouTube and last year, the ‘98 liners had the chance to appear in one of the episodes. Unfortunately Chanwoo wasn’t there but the group still included him in their talks. Through the episode, one could see how close they were with all the one-liners, roasts but they also looked out for each other. Their episode caused chaos on Twitter that day as the fans loved the interaction!

Advertisement

Chanwoo’s love for Moonbin:

In an interview, Chanwoo saw that Moonbin picked SinB and Chanwoo as friends that would come to him when something happens, to which Chanwoo expressed to Moonbin that he should come to him if something does happen.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​