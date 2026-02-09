Mouse actor Lee Seo Jun announces marriage plans with girlfriend of 7 years: ‘Bless our new beginning’

Actor Lee Seo Jun is getting married! The actor took to social media to reveal that he will be promising his forever to his longtime girlfriend after dating for seven years. Sharing a black and white wedding photo of himself in a tuxedo, he shared a handwritten note with his over seven thousand followers on Instagram.

Lee Seo Jun confirms marriage plans with a handwritten letter

Taking to his Instagram account to share the happy update, the star wrote the following in a handwritten letter. “Hello, this is Lee Seo Jun. I have picked up my pen to share this good news with everyone who has always been by my side, on stage, in front of the camera, and beyond, even when not visible. I will now walk the path of life together as a married couple with my best friend of seven years. I will be getting married this coming spring. It would give us great strength if you could warmly bless our new beginning without any other help. Now, I will repay your love by continuing to grow as a member of a family and as an actor with even more maturity and depth. Thank you.”

Soon after, the comments section of his post was filled with warm words of encouragement and support from his fans and fellow actors, who congratulated him on his new path and sent their best wishes. The couple has not announced an official date for their marriage, but is likely to exchange their I dos in the next couple of months.

The 34-year-old star is known for his portrayal of Na Chi Guk in the popular crime thriller K-drama Mouse. His other appearances include Hospital Playlist, A Superior Day, Gyeongseong Creature, Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, and, most recently, Karma as a part of his drama filmography. His film roles include those in Attraction, A Special Lady, Hansan: Rising Dragon, and more.

