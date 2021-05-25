Mouse's star Lee Seung Gi is grateful for the praise he got for his portrayal as The: Predator in the drama

In a recent interview, Lee Seung Gi expressed his thoughts on the drama and his performance. Read on to find out.

It seems that lady luck is smiling a lot upon actor Lee Seung Gi these days. The talented actor successfully wrapped his blockbuster drama Mouse, clocking commercial success as well as critical acclaim across all quarters. The actor also confirmed that he was in a steady relationship with Alice's star Lee Da In and have been seeing each other for the past 6 months, since December 2020. The actor sat down for an interview and expressed his thoughts on the drama and his performance.

The drama revolves around Lee Seung Gi's character Jeong Ba Reum a steadfast police officer, whose life changes when he encounters a psychopathic serial killer. This drives him and his partner Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) to unearth the truth behind psychopathic behaviours. The character was mysterious and layered and the twist in the tale was that Jeong Ba Reum, the honest cop is the psychopathic killer himself! Lee Seung Gi received unanimous praise from fans and critics in his first-ever negative role.

Lee Seung Gi shared that he is extremely grateful for all the praise he has gotten and received many compliments on his complex character. He also shared that his acting spectrum has widened after playing such an intense and layered character, who is totally opposite of him. Lee Seung Gi also shared that he felt the ending of the drama tied all the loose ends very well.

Credits :News1

