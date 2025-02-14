Movie date with Cha Eun Woo? ASTRO member shares a peek from exclusive screening of Selena Gomez's Emilia Pérez

Actor and singer Cha Eun Woo recently gave fans a glimpse into his latest movie experience, sharing photos from his private screening of Emilia Perez. Adding to the excitement, he used Selena Gomez’s Mi Camino, a song from the film, as the background music for his post. The special screening was organized by luxury fashion house Saint Laurent in South Korea, where Cha Eun Woo serves as an official ambassador.

He attended the screening in a sleek black leather jacket, stylish black glasses, and a matching black beanie, effortlessly looking handsome. Given its exclusivity, the event was attended by a select few, making his post even more intriguing for fans. Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez tells the unique story of a Mexican lawyer who takes on an unusual case: helping a feared cartel boss retire and transition into the life of a woman, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

On the professional front, Cha Eun Woo continues to impress with his diverse acting roles. He was last seen in the 2024 drama Wonderful World, playing the role of Kwon Seon Yul. Currently, he’s immersed in filming The Wonder Fools, an upcoming fantasy drama where he plays Lee Un Jeong, a diligent civil servant. Starring opposite him is Park Eun Bin, who portrays Eun Chae Ni, an unpredictable yet bubbly character. Their on-screen chemistry is highly anticipated, given both actors' strong performances in past projects.

If his already busy schedule wasn’t enough, Cha Eun Woo is also in talks to lead an upcoming drama by the renowned Hong Sisters. While his involvement isn’t confirmed yet, Go Min Si has already signed on as the female lead. If Eun Woo joins the project, this would mark an exciting new pairing in the K-drama world. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting updates. With one confirmed drama, another potential project, and high-profile brand engagements, Cha Eun Woo is proving that he’s one of the most sought-after stars in the industry right now!