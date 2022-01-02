Movie Mania 2022: New and exciting Korean films to be released this year featuring ‘Special Cargo’ and more

With the new year comes new as well as long overdue movie releases and we cannot wait to see versatile actors like Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Ra Mi Ran, Yoo Ah In and more on the big screen again! Big distribution companies like Lotte, CJ, NEW, AceMaker and Megabox have teased a number of new films that will be released all throughout 2022 so here’s a brief list of it.

5th January

The Policeman’s Lineage

Starring: Choi Woo Shik, Jo Jin Woong, Lee Hyun Wook

Min Jae (Choi Woo Shik), who is a policeman from generation to generation has been ordered to investigate Kang Yoon (Jo Jin Woong) secretly, who is the ace team leader of the investigation team. Min Jae is appointed as the member of Kang Yoon's team. Min Jae has the belief of "If the police do something illegal even if it has occurred during the process of investigation, he is also a criminal." But while Min Jae investigates Kang Yoon, he begins to resemble Kang Yoon who has the belief of "The chase of crime should be justified even if it's illegal." Will Min Jae be able to clear his private mission and arrest Kang Yoon that he trusts and admires?

12th January

Special Cargo

Starring: Park So Dam, Song Sae Byeok, Jung Hyun Joon

‘Special Cargo’ is a crime action film about the unexpected events that unfold when Eun Ha (Park So Dam), a driver with a 100% success rate at delivering anything worth money, accidentally finds a child in her car.

1st February

King Maker

Starring: Lee Sun Kyun, Sol Kyung Gu, Yoo Jae Myung

Kim Woon Bum (Sol Kyung Gu) is a politician for the opposition party. He dreams of becoming the president of the country. Seo Chang Dae (Lee Sun Kyun) is an excellent strategist. He joins Kim Woon Bum's election campaign staff and Kim Woon Bum goes on to win consecutive elections. Finally, Kim Woon Bum is elected as the presidential nominee for the opposition party. During a fierce presidential election, an explosion occurs at Kim Woon Bum's home and Seo Chang Dae is suspected of being the culprit.

May

Life Is Beautiful

Starring: Ong Seung Woo, Park Se Wan, Ryu Seung Ryong

‘Life Is Beautiful’ is a story about tracing one’s first love and finding real love in the process. It follows the story of Oh Se Yeon (Yeom Jung Ah), a devoted wife to her husband Jin Bong and a doting mother to their children.She suddenly learns that she no longer has much time left to live. As if trying to complete a puzzle in her life, she makes a strange request to her husband to help her find her first love. Although reluctant at first, Jin Bong (Ryu Seung Ryong) finally gives in to his wife’s absurd final wish.

Concrete Utopia

Starring: Lee Byung Hun, Park Bo Young, Park Seo Joon

The film is about those who survived in a city that went to ruins after a massive earthquake destroyed all the concrete. Young Tak (Lee Byung Hun) is a leader who works to protect Hwang Goong Apartment from outsiders. Min Sung (Park Seo Joon) is a salaryman who gets chosen to assist Young Tak and becomes increasingly bold as he encounters crises. Myung Hwa (Park Bo Young) is Min Sung’s wife and former nurse, a warm character who cares for those who are hurt in dangerous situations.

Wonderland

Starring: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik

Wonderland is a simulated universe where people can reunite with loved ones with whom they can no longer interact within the real world. Jung Yu Mi and Choi Woo Shik`s characters will control all events that occur within this simulated reality. Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a young couple. When Park Bo Gum’s character falls into a coma, Suzy`s character will request to meet him in Wonderland.

Decision To Leave

Starring: Tang Wei, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Hae Il

Hae Joon (Park Hae Il) works as a detective. He is polite to others, but passionate when investigating cases. He begins an investigation into an unnatural death case that took place on a mountain. While investigating the case, Hae Joon meets Seo Rae (Tang Wei). She is the former wife of the deceased man. Hae Joon is suspicious of her, but he also becomes interested in her.

