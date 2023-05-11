Movie Star Teaser: Lee Mi Joo has tears in first rushes of music video featuring Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung

Lee Mi Joo, a member of the K-pop girl group Lovelyz, is all set to release her solo album on May 17. After the disbandment of Lovelyz, she moved to Antenna Music and is currently preparing for her solo debut while working as a permanent member of various variety shows. The teaser which is released features Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung in special roles.

Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung's special appearance

Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung have been confirmed to make special appearances in Lee Mi Joo's new solo MV, and fans are thrilled. The K-Pop industry is abuzz with excitement over the collaboration, and it seems like everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of the MV.

Antenna Music, Lee Mi Joo's agency, announced on May 10 that, "It's true Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung are making special appearances in the MV for Lee Mi Joo's first solo title track. They recently wrapped up filming."

Lee Hyori and Lee Mi Joo are both signed to Antenna Music, while Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Mi Joo are co-stars on the MBC variety show 'How Do You Play?'. Fans are already speculating on what roles Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung will play in the MV and how their appearances will add to the overall impact of the music video.

Teaser of ‘Movie Star’

Lee Mi Joo's debut single album features the title track ‘Movie Star’. In the drama version of the music video teaser, the Lovelyz member can be seen shedding tears, while Lee Hyori walks the red carpet, and Lee Yi Kyung makes a brief appearance.

Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung

Lee Hyori is one of the most popular Korean singers, who has been active in the K-pop industry for over two decades. She has also worked as a television host, actress, and fashion designer. Lee Yi Kyung, on the other hand, is an actor who has appeared in numerous Korean dramas and movies.

The news of Lee Hyori and Lee Yi Kyung's special appearances has created a lot of interest in Lee Mi Joo's solo album. Fans are already praising the singer's vocals and the quality of the music in the teaser, and the addition of these two celebrities has only added to their anticipation.

The MV is expected to be a hit, and fans are already discussing what kind of impact it will have on the K-pop industry after the teaser release. Some are predicting that it will help Lee Mi Joo establish herself as a solo artist, while others are speculating that it will be a turning point for her career. The collaboration between Lee Hyori, Lee Yi Kyung, and Lee Mi Joo promises to be an exciting one, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the MV. With their combined talents, it's sure to be a hit, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi Joo is set to make her solo debut on May 17 with ‘Movie Star.’

