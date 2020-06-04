Hardik Pandya confesses marrying Natasa Stankovic is making him a better man: Trying to go beyond myself

In a recent interview with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and Cricbuzz, Hardik Pandya opened up about how Natasa Stankovic and he actually met and what has changed now.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took social media by storm earlier this week when they announced that they are expecting their first baby. The couple also tied the knot in a small affair at home during the lockdown. Since then, Hardik and Natasa have been flooded with wishes from their family, friends and fans. In a recent interview with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and Cricbuzz, Hardik opened up about how Natasa and he actually met and what has changed now.

When asked about how they started dating, Hardik revealed, "I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came). That is when I started talking to her, started knowing each other."

He also revealed that Naatsa was clueless about his profession. "Then, we started dating. Then got engaged on December 31. She had no idea who I was." The couple's engagement took place in Dubai when Hardik popped the big question while on a yacht. Sharing their happy news, Hardik and Natasa wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

The all-rounder also revealed that his parents were not aware about him getting engaged. "Mom and dad didn't know, even Krunal only got to know two days before when I told him I'm thinking this (getting engaged) I said I had enough in my life," the cricketer said. He also added that his life has definitely changed after he began dating Natsasa. "Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as priority," Hardik added.

