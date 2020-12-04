Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani test negative for COVID 19; Prajakta Koli’s reports awaited

Meanwhile, Prajakta Koli is currently waiting for the report and will fly back as soon as possible. At this point, there's mayhem on the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo because of the Covid scare

Little did anyone apprehend a shocker that landed on the sets of and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Filmmaker Raj Mehta who previously directed Good Newwz and is helming the romcom tested positive for the Coronavirus along with . The news of this sent everyone on the set into a tizzy and the shoot was called off.

We reached out to a few people who confirmed that while some cast members tested positive, some are still awaiting results and the others have got a negative report. The source says, "There is some confusion because of some of the stories being published. Anil Kapoor has NOT tested positive for Covid 19. He received a negative result and is flying back right now. Kiara Advani too tested negative for the virus but it's not clear if she is also flying out right now. Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor have tested positive and are currently in quarantine." Anil Kapoor's family member confirmed the news about the actor. Late the senior actor also reacted to the reports on social media and thanked fans for their concern and good wishes. He tweeted, "In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes."

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

The source further adds, "YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli who is part of the project too, is waiting for her results. If she tests negative, she also plans to immediately fly back to Mumbai. Only the ones who have tested positive will remain in Chandigarh under supervision and quarantine. Once all of them recover, the production will decide on new dates to resume shoot again."

