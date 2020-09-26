Kangana Ranaut reminisces last visit to Kashi Vishvanath as she offers prayers in an UNSEEN pic; Take a look

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad

Amid the Bollywood drug nexus which is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, today, took to Twitter to share an old photo from her archives. Yes, Kangana dig deep into her albums to share a throwback photo from the time when she visited Kashi Vishavanath. In the said photo, this Queen actress is seen wearing an Indian attire while praying and from what we can see, Juhi Chawla is sitting next to her. Alongside the photo, Kangana wrote, “This picture is from my recent visit to Kashi Vishvanath. Har Har Mahadev Folded hands…”

Yesterday, after lashed out at Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful comments against her during an IPL match. Later, Kangana Ranaut criticised Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka Sharma’s name in his commentary during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. However, Kangana also accused Anushka of ‘selective feminism’. By way of a tweet, Kangana called out Anushka for remaining quiet when she was called Haramkhor by a Shiv Sena leader. Kangana wrote, “#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool,” she wrote on Twitter.

Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut said that although Sunil Gavaskar’s comments did not have a sexual reference, however, he shouldn’t have mentioned Anushka’s name. “Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband,” shared Kangana.

This picture is from my recent visit to Kashi Vishvanath. Har Har Mahadev pic.twitter.com/7L8ul8Dsic — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 26, 2020

