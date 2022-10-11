Karwa Chauth: 15 Bollywood movies that celebrate this fasting festival in unique ways

Bollywood is unparalleled when it comes to capturing the essence and beauty of festivals, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, age, or ethnicity. Being one of the biggest shapers of love, romance, bond, and merriment, Bollywood never leaves a chance to engage and woo away the audience with charm, love, high spirit, songs, and dances, narrating the joys and celebrations of several festivals.

Similarly, the depiction of one such pious festival, Karwa Chauth, by our Hindi film industry in its unique and beautiful ways is something that viewers always look forward to. Karwa Chauth is a fasting festival that Hindu women observe for the health, love, and longevity of their husbands and marriage. From a subtle romance between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to the heartening long-distance Karwa Chauth between Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini - Bollywood portrayed Karwa Chauth is its raw form and full glory. Find below a list of more such Bollywood movies that celebrate this fasting festival of Karwa Chauth. Keep scrolling! Do not forget to watch the videos to relive Bollywood's version of celebrating Karwa Chauth! What is Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth (also known as Karak Chaturthi) is an auspicious Hindu festival majorly celebrated by women in the northern and western parts of India on the fourth day after Purnima (full moon) in the month of Kartika (as per the Hindu calendar). Women observe a fast (no food and no water) from sunrise until moonrise and offer prayers and Prasad to Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Moon Lord. Women keep this Karwa Chauth vrat for the better health of their husbands (or spouse), a stronger bond between husband and wife, and the longevity of their marriage. In many parts of India, even unmarried girls observe this Karwa Chauth vrat for early marriage and a good husband. Moreover, owing to modern times and Bollywood influence, even husbands have started observing Karwa Chauth vrat with their wives for their loveful and long-lasting weddings. Karwa Chauth 2022 date is on Thursday, 13 October, from 1:59 am and will end on Friday, 14 October, at 3:08 am. 9 Bollywood movies that celebrate this fasting festival in unique ways Read ahead about how our Hindi film industry has portrayed this auspicious Hindu festival, Karva Chauth, over the years. 1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham In 2001 came the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and (man!) the influence every single of the characters had on the audience is indescribable. Unquestionably this Bollywood movie is one of Karan Johar's best and finest works. From the vast ocean of emotions, the contrasting backgrounds of rich and middle-class people, and the similar joyous celebrations of the festivals to the realistic family bonds - this movie gave us every single thing an Indian audience desires for in a script. No wonder people went gaga over this movie, reiterating its dialogues, reliving its characters, and singing and dancing to its songs on a loop.

Amongst the iconic Poo, the parampara of Yashvardhan Raichand, and the bubbliness of Anjali, there was this high galore Karva Chauth celebration on the Bole Chudiyan Bole Kangna song. With a gala celebration, the movie also showcases how the couple - Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan - wishes that their parents, too, were present with them to shower their blessings. The energetic dance, the absence of elders, the unsaid emotions, the raw expressions, the explanation of Sargi in the purest form by the mother-in-law, and the overall vibe of the Karva Chauth portrayed in this Hindi movie are nothing short of heartwarming and wholesome! 2. Biwi No.1 In 1999 came the movie Biwi No.1, which was nothing but praised by the Indian audience. In this movie, the director did show the Karwa Chauth ritual while giving a plot twist to the viewers.

We see Salman Khan dealing (rather lying) with both of his wives as both of them observe Karva Chauth vrat for him, dressed like newlywed brides. We also see an innocent Karishma Kapoor sacrificing for her husband while he goes to meet his second wife. Now enter the unspoken hero, their pet dog. While Sushmita Shetty is going through the rituals of Karwa Chauth to break her fast, the dog drags Karishma Kapoor to let her see the reality of Salman Khan's character, exposing his affair, cheating, and unfaithfulness. Well, wasn't this a dramatic (falling of the Karva Chauth thali and the Suhaag essentials like sindoor - which signifies the death of marriage) yet interesting twist on Bollywood's glam portrayal of Karwa Chauth? 3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge In 1995 came the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and it literally won massive hearts, especially from the youngsters then. One single word, Palat, with the entire dialogue in the rom-com king Shah Rukh Khan's charming best self, was more than enough to make this Bollywood movie one of the most successful films worldwide.

Now, you must be wondering what was so special about the Karwa Chauth scene in this movie. Well, it was every bit the immense love Simran had for Raj. Simran observed Karva Chauth vrat and pretended to faint in front of her family and Shah Rukh Khan, making them feel as if she collapsed due to weakness. She did this only to drink water from the hands of her Raj to break her fast. The entire scene bursts with raw and pure emotions and love, making the whole Karva Chauth scene one of the cutest Bollywood portrayals of this pious fasting festival. How much aww is too much, peeps? 4. Baghban In 2003 came the movie Baghban, and there were no parents left in India who did not use this movie against their children (like emotional blackmail) - after all being that overly sanskari kid like Salman Khan's character is every parent's dream cum true, right? Jokes apart, the movie did send out a strong message of love, relationship, honesty, family, and bond.

Amidst all the overflowing emotions was the heartening Karva Chauth scene, which became heavier with piercing emotions, with Amitabh Bachchan singing Mai Yaha Tu Waha (oh, my heart). With this movie, Bollywood gave a fresh perspective to the old-age Karwa Chauth ritual by showcasing a husband also observing fast for his wife. In the thick of the heartfelt lyrics of the mentioned song, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini break their fast over a phone call reminiscing their past happy days. Not to forget how Amitabh Bachchan pretends to eat food because his family went outside for dinner without leaving any food for him at home. Devoid of pomp and glamor but full of pure emotions and the bond between husband and wife, this was another unique portrayal of Karva Chauth by Bollywood wherein the director proved that love knows no age. 5. Zeher In 2005 came the movie Zeher, and (woah!) wasn't it a perfect thriller and way ahead of its time. Even through all the thrill and mystery unfolding the plot, there was a subtle essence of romance added skillfully in this Hindi film by the director Mohit Suri.

In Zeher, Bollywood portrayed a delicate and imaginative Karva Chauth during the song Agar Tum Mil Jao, depicting every bit of an ideal and traditional Karva Chauth ritual. The whole Karva Chauth is a mere thought of the actor Emraan Hashmi, who is wishing it were true and not just a dream. This, yet again, becomes a unique concept of Bollywood portraying the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth. 6. Thank You In 2011 came the movie Thank You, which showed an entirely new concept of Karva Chauth. The movie, Thank You, directed by Aneez Bazmee, is a tad bit different than any other movie on this list owing to its genre. The Karva Chauth scene is a moment of genuine comedic brilliance wherein Irrfan Khan, the late legendary actor, shows his impeccable comic timing. A hilarious chase involving the three leading actors immediately follows the Karva Chauth scene to add to the ultimate comic timing of the movie. So, in this movie, we saw a Bollywood-styled atypical and humorous portrayal of the festival of Karva Chauth. Didn't you find the whole scene hysterical? 7. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

In 1994 came the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! which won the hearts of critics and audiences alike. The iconic duo of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit was at its peak during the 90s and never once failed in spreading their absolutely magical and charming chemistry. The same chemistry and romance is shown blooming between the two in this movie when Salman’s brother in the movie ties knot with Madhuri’s sister. To top it off, the director perfectly portrays the festival of Karva Chauth with the song Maye ni Maye, adding more enthusiasm to the overall concept. In this depiction of Bollywood Karva Chauth, the feeling of this fasting festival is a silent and delicate romance amongst the leading stars. 8. Ishq Vishq In 2003 came the movie Ishq Vishq wherein a strong friendship turned into love is the whole essence, highlighting a sizzling chemistry between Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor. In this movie, Amrita Rao observes the Karva Chauth fast Shahid Kapoor, her boyfriend, wholeheartedly and beautifully. She follows each and every ritual of this fasting festival dedicatedly and with love.

This movie is one of the cutest love stories of a young couple as lovers of that time. And the director aptly uses the Karwa Chauth scene for Amrita Rao to express her true feelings for Shahid Kapoor while celebrating the festival with full glory. This scene is actually quite intriguing because the whole Karva Chauth scenario does not happen with her boyfriend in reality but is only a figment of Amrita's imagination wherein she visualizes the presence of Shahid in every step of the Karva Chauth puja to break her fast. Additionally, there were two more noticeable facts. Firstly, the entire Karwa Chauth ritual scene reflects the truth that time and generation may change, but the authentic rituals of this fasting festival will always be followed in the same traditional manner. Secondly, this depiction of Bollywood Karva Chauth, wherein a young unmarried girl kept fast for her future husband and a stronger bond, changed the perspective of the coming generations. And from then onwards, many parts of India accepted this minor traditional tweak with open arms! 9. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam In 1999 came out the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and broke all box office records due to the storyline and the hot pairing of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (who were believed to be together in those days). In this movie, the celebration of the festival Karva Chauth is portrayed twice, that too, in highly contrasting terms in regard to the love and bond that the lead stars share with other.

In the first half, we see erotic chemistry between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. During the song, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, we see how ecstatic Aishwarya and Salman are - both enjoying the festival spirit while playfully teasing each other. This Bollywood-styled festival celebration is grand with vibrancy, love, and cheerfulness in the air. On the contrary, when Aishwarya observes the Karva Chauth fast for her arranged-marriage husband Ajay Devgn, we can see how she somehow seems dead inside, as if devoid of all festival spirit, happiness, and liveliness. This Bollywood version of Karwa Chauth shows how this otherwise jolly festival can be gloomy if the couple does not share that lovable feeling, understanding, and fine bond with each other. Yet again, the director did a tremendously brilliant job in portraying both versions of Karwa Chauth - happy and sad - in this movie. 6 More Bollywood Karwa Chauth movies A few other memorable Hindi cinematic films that showcase the beautiful spirit and ritual of Karwa Chauth on screen are - Karwa Chouth - 1978 Maang Bharo Sajana - 1980 Raja Hindustani - 1996 Yes Boss - 1997 Baabul - 2006 My Love - 2007 Wrapping Up