Saif Ali Khan on reuniting with Aditya Chopra in Bunty Aur Babli 2: Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot

, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to reunite with Rani Mukerji. The two were seen together in films like Hum Tum (2004), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008). Rani and Saif are all set to create magic onscreen with their chemistry in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Bunty Aur Babli 2 not only marks his collaboration with Rani but also with filmmaker Aditya Chopra. On working with Aditya all over again, Saif told to Film Companion that it was nice to reconnect with Aditya again.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor further said, "We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed with my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this.” He further added, "I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting an SMS from Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot to me.”

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli, the original movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles; however, the sequel stars Saif instead of Abhishek and will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The cast of the film had wrapped up a sequence in Abu Dhabi last month just before all shoots were cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis. Director Varun Sharma had confirmed saying, “We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence. Since Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set in today's time, we were clear that the cons need to be crafted for today's audience. They will expect something new and slick. The Abu Dhabi con will stand out in that regard.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is expected to hit the screens in 2020.

