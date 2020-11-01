Shraddha Kapoor looks chic in a breezy dress as she attends aunt Padmini Kohlapure's birthday bash; See PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor along with her family attended aunt Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday bash today.

, along with brother Siddhanth Kapoor, stepped out to celebrate their aunt Padmini Kolhapure’s birthday bash today. The senior actor is celebrating her 55th birthday on November 1. Shraddha's aunt Padmini Kolhapure is married to producer Pradeep Sharma. Today, the Kapoors and the Sharmas were photographed together during the birthday celebration. Shraddha also shared pictures of her beloved aunt on her Instagram story. Shraddha's mother and the birthday girl’s sister Shivangi Kolhapure was also present at the party.

In the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing a white and blue coloured breezy dress. She can be also seen posing happily for the camera along with her brothers Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma (Padmini Kolhapure’s son). Padmini Kolhapure is well-known for hit films like Kirayadar, Muddat, Who 7 Din, Souten, Prem Rog and many more. Today, the veteran actress donned a peach coloured salwar suit for her birthday and she was looking extremely pretty.

Check out the pictures of Shraddha Kapoor at Padmini Kohlapure’s birthday bash here:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The film has managed do well at the box office. Now, for the first time, the actress will be seen on-screen with in Luv Ranjan's next. On the other hand, in Nikhil Dwivedi's backed trilogy, she is all set to play Bollywood's iconic role of a serpent. A few days back, Shraddha took to her Twitter handle to share the news with her fans.

