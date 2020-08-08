  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files a counter affidavit against Rhea for seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, has filed a counter affidavit before the Supreme Court against Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai.
After the Centre transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI, the agency filed an FIR against Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi in connection with the actor's death. And yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated at the ED office for almost nine hours for the money laundering case registered against her by Sushant’s father, K K Singh.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the actress has urged the Supreme Court to transfer the probe to Mumbai. While reports suggest that the Supreme Court is all set to hear the plea on August 11, 2020, in the latest developement, it is being reported that Sushant’s father has now filed a counter-affidavit against her plea. According to a report in ANI, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh had filed a counter-affidavit before Supreme Court stating the investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to CBI and thus Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe to Mumbai stands infructuous.

Yesterday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, came out in support of the campaign #Warriors4SSR and shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard calling for ‘justice for Sushant’, in California. “Bhai’s Billboard in California...It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement,” she wrote in her caption. The first picture in the post shows the billboard, with Sushant’s face on it. The second is a video, which perhaps increases the veracity of the post. In a separate post, she shared another video of the billboard, taken from a passing car. “You are beating in our hearts,” penned Sushant’s sister.

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

sushshant lavish lifestyle, reduced his 4 cr to 1 Cr, besides a FD of 2 Cr. means three Cr balance. no large payments detected directly worth Cr to Rhea and family

