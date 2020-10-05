Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on AIIMS suicide theory, questions ‘U turn’ by the doctor

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to Instagram to question AIIMS report that ruled out murder theory. Read on!

All of Sushant Singh Rajput fans and family members were shocked when the AIIMS report ruled out murder theory and stated that the late actor died by suicide. While Sushant Singh Rajput’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and ex-assistant Ankit Acharya started a ‘satyagraha’, by protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi along with a three-day hunger strike, they were joined by more ‘SSRians’ to seek justice, hoping that the ‘murderers are hanged. And today, Sushant’s USA based sister took to Instagram to question AIIMS report and demanded an investigation into an alleged ‘U-turn’ by Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was heading an AIIMS panel re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report.

After the AIIMS report, an audio of the doctor has gone viral wherein he had raised questions about how the Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police had conducted their investigations into Sushant’s death. Taking to Twitter, Shweta shared a report by a news channel that alleged Dr Gupta had earlier pointed out lapses in the Mumbai Police’s investigation into SSR’s case but has now said that the actor died by suicide. Sharing a screenshot of the report, Shweta wrote, “This kind of U-Turn must be explained!! #SushantConspiracyExposed #SushantAIIMSTape.” Later, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, reacted to the AIIMS report said that he is ‘perturbed’ with AIIMS report. “Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned,” he shared.

Earlier, while speaking to the media, Dr Gupta said that Sushant died by suicide and was not murdered. “There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased,” he told ANI, adding, “The presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging.”

