Taapsee Pannu comes up with a unique way for ‘Looop Lapeta’s’ trailer launch; Check out her Instagram post

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll when it comes up to her professional front. The actress is coming up with back to back hit films and is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in current times. Well, she has yet another exciting film lined up for her fans titled ‘Looop Lapeta’ opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. Recently, the actress had shared the motion poster of the film and announced that the film will release on February 4 on Netflix and now she has come up with a unique way to announce the trailer launch date of the film.

Taking to her Instagram stories Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of Looop Lapeta featuring herself. Taapsee looks terrified as she is on a phone call with someone in the poster. Sharing this poster, the actress wrote, “Choose the date u want the trailer on!!!!” Indeed this is first of a kind trailer launch where fans are getting a chance to decide when should the trailer drop. Exciting isn’t? Looop Lapeta is a thriller drama and is helmed by Aaksha Bhatia and features Tahir Raj Bhasin in a prominent role. It is a Hindi remake of the German 1998 film Run Lola Run. Taapsee Pannu had shared pictures from Goa where she was shooting for the film.

Check out her post:

As reported the 1998 German original starred Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in the lead role. The story follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu had a busy year with projects such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, all of which were released on streaming platforms. In the coming year, along with Looop Lapeta she has Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

