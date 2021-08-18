The movies you pick will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK women have inspired many on their journey to fame. Starting out as trainees in 2016, the girls have achieved massive feats in the music industry with their talent, hardwork and resistance; From several international collaborations to making history at Coachella and of course, having a cult-like following called BLINKS, the girls are on their way to global domination.

Apart from being highly talented musicians and dances, the 4 women on the group--Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have incredible style, inspirational success stories and an undeniable social media presence. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

