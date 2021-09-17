The movies you pick will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BTS aren’t the only K-pop group breaking records right now. As well as being the first female K-pop group to play Coachella, BLACKPINK has also been busy setting the bar higher. With the video for ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’, they had the most-viewed Korean music video in 24 hours on YouTube. They were the first K-pop girl group to feature on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and have achieved four number ones on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. In Korea, they’ve won plenty of awards already and have been doing so since their debut, while, in the US, they were also nominated for three awards at the Teen Choice Awards in 2018. Not bad going for a group who’ve been around for just under two-and-a-half years.

All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

