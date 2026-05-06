Moving 2: Lee Hee Joon and Ryu Hye Young to join upcoming sequel of fantasy sci-fi actioner

Amid the fame of The Scarecrow, actor Lee Hee Joon has already locked his next drama appearance. As per a SPOTV News report on May 6, 2026, the star will be joining the production of Moving 2. The Disney+ drama has already confirmed its return with a sequel after a hit first season, and the casting for the new roles seems to be in progress at the moment. Another one reported to join the lineup is actress Ryu Hye Young, who, as per IZE on Wednesday, will take on a major role.

Moving 2 moves ahead with new castings

Lee Hee Joon and Ryu Hye Young have emerged as the two actors who have been cast in crucial roles for the upcoming sequel of the Korean drama Moving. According to two separate reports on May 6, the actors have both been cast in crucial roles for the sequel, although further details are awaited at this point.

Written by Kang Full, Moving achieved international fame thanks to its impeccable writing, intentional directing and stellar cast. Released in 2023, fans were long waiting for a sequel, what with the many loose ends and a big story to tell. The same was confirmed late last year and announced early in 2026, with the production currently underway, aiming for a 2027 release.

With this, Ryu Hye Young would reunite with her Law School co-star Go Yoon Jung after five years. Other actors from the first drama expected to be returning to the part two include Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, and Kim Do Hoon. Lee Jung Ha has enlisted in the military and reports claim he will be replaced by actor Won Gyu Bin as Kim Bong Seok. Other rumored additions include Yum Jung Ah, Sol Kyung Gu, and Roh Yoon Seo.

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 1 star Park Ji Hoon reiterates plans to apply for ROK’s Marine Corps for military enlistment