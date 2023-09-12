Moving actor Go Youn Jung, Lee Jung Ha, and more among popular K-drama actors for September’s first week

According to Good Data Corporation Korea, Moving actors Go Youn Jung, Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha, and Zo In Sung have secured the Top 4 positions respectively on the list. Go Yoon Jung who played the role of Jang Hui Soo in Moving has acquired a popularity share of 2.07 percent whereas Ryu Seung Ryong has gained a popularity share of 1.96%. He plays Jang Ju Won in Moving.

Moving cast among Top 10 in popularity list

Other than Go Youn Jung and Ryu Seung Ryong, Lee Jung Ha who plays Kim Bong Seok in the drama has a popularity share of 1.72 percent along with Zo In Sung who has 1.61 percent. While Han Hyo Joo who plays Lee Mi Hyun in the drama Moving acquired a popularity share of 1.49 percent. Other than the cast of Moving, the main leads of the ongoing K-drama Destined With You were also listed in the Top 10 index. SF9's Rowoon who plays Jang Shin Yu, an ace lawyer in the drama gained the 7th spot with a 1.45 percent popularity index along with Jo Bo Ah who is at the 9th position with an index of 1.26 percent. Kim Rae Won from The First Responders 2 secured the fifth position in the popularity index with 1.51 percent.

Lee Joon Gi from Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun secured an eighth position along with A Time Called You main lead Ahn Hyo Seop who was in the tenth position.

About Good Data Corporation Popularity Index

The Good Data Corporation is known for determining the most popular rankings about ongoing K-dramas, variety shows, and actors. The organization determines rankings of popular Korean actors on a weekly basis by analyzing data acquired from online resources like news articles, online forums, blog posts, videos, and presence on social media. The corporation includes analyzing both the ongoing K-dramas as well as the upcoming K-dramas.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What did Rowoon accept as payment for A Time Called You? Helmer reveals SF9 member’s request to Ahn Hyo Seop