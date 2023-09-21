Moving cast Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung and more bid farewell to the show, leave goodbye messages on Instagram

The immensely popular K-drama Moving has reached its conclusion, leaving fans with mixed emotions. This science fiction fantasy series garnered widespread love and acclaim, and many viewers are now hoping for the possibility of a second season. As the curtains close on the show, the cast has taken to social media to bid a heartfelt farewell to the characters they portrayed throughout the series, adding to the emotional closure for both the actors and the devoted audience.

Moving cast shares goodbye

The cast members of Moving, including Go Yoon Jung, Jo In Sung, Lee Jung Ha, and others, have bid farewell to their beloved characters. Go Yoon Jung, in particular, expressed her emotions on her personal Instagram account, sharing memorable moments from the show along with a heartfelt caption.

In her post, she bid a fond farewell to her character and extended her gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. Go Yoon Jung also commemorated her character's 100th day and expressed that Moving, which had captivated her from start to finish, has now concluded. She reminisced about her own viewing experience, just like that of the viewers, and revealed how she eagerly anticipated each new episode. Now that the series has concluded, it leaves her feeling somewhat melancholic.

Go Yoon Jung also shared that the past two months had brought her immense happiness, all thanks to the endearing and delightful characters, the thrilling storyline, the vibrant and diverse settings, and the captivating K-drama scenes that left nothing more to be desired from the show.

Furthermore, Go Yoon Jung mentioned how, despite having finished filming a considerable time ago, seeing the completed show on screens brought back fond memories of the enjoyable moments during the production. She expressed her reluctance to bid farewell to the show and her character, Hee Soo.

Hee Soo's character served as a reminder for Go Yoon Jung about the diversity of people and the driving force behind them: Love. She acknowledged the love Hee Soo received from her father, Joo Woon, the affection from Bong Seok and Kang Hoon, and the love and support from fans as her own sources of motivation.

Go Yoon Jung made a promise to continue growing as an actor and deliver more outstanding works in the future. In closing, she extended her heartfelt gratitude to the show's producers, the dedicated staff, the writer Kang Full, and the fans who watched the show and showered her with love and support. She concluded her post by celebrating the cast's "graduation" from the show and offered words of encouragement for the finale.

The farewell messages from the cast of Moving continued, with Jo In Sung, who portrayed Kim Doo Shik, sharing heartfelt moments on his Instagram. His caption read, “Thank you for loving Moving a lot until now- From Kim Dooshik.” He also delighted fans by sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures to celebrate the show.

Lee Jung Ha, who brought Kim Bong Seok to life, also bid adieu to his character and expressed his gratitude. His caption read, "Thank you for giving a lot of love to our passion and efforts. Goodbye, Bongseok.” He accompanied his message with behind-the-scenes photos featuring other cast members.

Ryu Seung Ryong, who played Jang Joo Won, also took to Instagram to bid farewell to the show and his character. In his first post with the cast members, he encouraged everyone to be courageous and suggested that Moving could add value to their lives. He expressed his support for each person's unique life purpose. The caption read “Be brave! The walls are thinner than I thought. I hope can “add value” to your life 🙏 Every soul has its own purpose in life. I'm here rooting for yours.”

The actor made the second post featuring his on screen daughter Go Yoon Jung who played Jang Hee So. Ryu Seung Ryong touched on the themes of the show, mentioning Juwon's way, light, heart, value, and reason. These posts reflect the actors' appreciation for the show, their characters, and the impact it had on their lives. The actor captioned this heartfelt post as “Juwon’s way, Light, Heart, Value, Reason”

Moving’s Plot

Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo, and Lee Gang Hoon share the same high school experience. Though they appear as typical students, they possess unique talents inherited from their parents. Kim Bong Seok can fly, Jang Hee Soo excels in athletics and can swiftly heal from injuries, even gunshot or stab wounds, while Lee Gang Hoon possesses extraordinary power and speed. These three students discreetly conceal their exceptional abilities, while their parents battle to shield them from exploitation by others.

