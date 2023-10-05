Moving co-stars Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo exude married couple vibes in Unexpected Business 3 teaser clips

Unexpected Business 3 is set to amaze the fans with an exciting reunion of the Moving stars. Fans of Kim Doo Sik and Lee Mi Hyun can expect a dynamic chemistry between Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo in the upcoming variety show. On October 5, tvN dropped teaser clips further heightening the anticipation. Unexpected Business 3 revolves around hosts Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun trying to run a business in various locations on the reality series scheduled to air in October.

Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo features in new Unexpected Business 3 teaser clips

On October 5th, the much anticipated Unexpected Business 3 offered an intriguing sneak peek into what lies ahead by releasing special teaser clips. The glimpse features one of the very first guests Han Hyo Joo, who will play part-time worker, joining Tae Hyun and Jo In Sung in their new business. Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo who earlier played the role of a married couple being separated due to a tragic incident in the K-drama Moving will reunite at a local Korean supermarket based in America. The first clip shows the part-time worker entering the shop bringing a bright smile to one of the host's face. She then receives more instruction from him on how to operate the store.

Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo shed the married couple vibe

The second trailer for Unexpected Business 3 features a worried Jo In Sung reaching out to grab a bag that Han Hyo Joo, who is entering the store while coughing, almost drops. After making sure that she is okay, the two can be seen dining together in the next frame. Han Hyo Joo jokingly asks, "I was eating that” after watching Jo In Sung peacefully eating. In reply, he says, "Does it matter"? The duo smartly referred to their characters as a married couple in Moving by saying, "We're married."

About Unexpected Business 3

Unexpected Business 3 is scheduled to air on October 26 at 8:40 p.m. Korean Standard Time and 5:10 p.m. Indian Standard Time. Season 1 of the show was broadcast between February 25, 2021, and May 6, 2021, while Season 2 took off in February 2022. tVn made an official announcement on September 27 about the premiere of Unexpected Business 3 scheduled for October. In this new season, Jo In Sung and Cha Tae Hyun will be in charge of a Korean market in the city of Monterey, situated in California, United States.

