Moving Ep 1-7 Review: Go Yoon Jung carries show as Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo tough it out

Name: Moving

Premiere date: August 9, 2023

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon

Director: Park In Je

Writer: Kang Full (Based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery, Action

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu

Moving storyline

The sci-fi show follows the lives of three high school students named Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo and Lee Gang Hoon. They look much like their peers but have special abilities which they try to hide while looking to blend in with the rest. These children have gained the powers from their parents, who are now anxious about their secrets being outed in the world. Kim Bong Seok can fly even with little change in his surroundings or emotions. Jang Hee Soo has the power to heal her injuries very fast and is very athletic. Finally, Lee Gang Hoon has a lot of strength and speed. The three stand the possibility of being used by others for their gains and are saved by their parents at each step.

Watch Moving trailer

Initial opinion of Moving

The highly awaited release of Moving adapted from an already popular storyline, came with a lot of expectations. At the same time, the whopping budget of 50 billion KRW for its creation presented the make-or-break possibility for the show. Go Yoon Jung as Jang Hee Soo strikes as the star of the show right from the get-go. Her portrayal of a worried high schooler, under the burden of her family’s financial instability, while dealing with the unstableness of a teenager’s life is well portrayed right from the start. It is also Lee Jung Ha as Kim Bong Seok who displays an interesting set of emotions that hooks you in for his journey. Kim Do Hoon’s character of Lee Gang Hoon is unexpectedly revealed over time.

What’s good about Moving K-drama?

While the show may seem akin to other superhero shows or movies from the Western world at first, and fans of Spiderman may link it to the student experience of it all, Moving presents a homeliness to the whole set-up brought in by the parental characters. While initially, there’s little to no exposure to the superpowers of the senior members, the surprises will have you at the edge of your seats.

What does not work with Moving K-drama?

The show takes its jolly time in setting up the atmosphere. While the antagonist and his possible intentions are revealed early on, it will keep you longing for a head-butting scene for a while. Maybe it’s our liking of Jo In Sung, but we hoped to see more of the actor and his shenanigans. However, all these are the few-and-far-between fallbacks of an otherwise interesting and well-made release.

Moving drama final opinion

Fans of sci-fi and family drama can definitely tune into this one, as it promises to satiate the long-running thirst for a good watch under those genres. Han Hyo Joo returns to the small screen with an unexpected side of herself displayed yet again. This time as a mother, she is very emotionally active on all fronts as well and the throwbacks to her younger self create the much-needed depth on Moving.

We’re surely looking forward to watching more of this bunch. Let us know about your reviews below.



