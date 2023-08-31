Moving Ep 11-13 Review: Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo are the perfect team, Ryu Seung Ryong finds love

Name: Moving

Premiere date: August 9, 2023

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon

Director: Park In Je

Writer: Kang Full (Based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery, Action

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu

Moving Plot

The show is based on a famed webtoon and circles around the life of people with superpowers. It starts with the life of three high schoolers who are unknowingly on the radar of the ANSP (now known as the NIS) who wish to use their powers for their own gains, even if it means putting their young lives in danger. On the other hand, these skills have been passed on to them from their parents who are now trying their best to keep the kids away from any greedy and demanding, dangerous eyes. Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo’s characters Kim Doo Shik and Lee Mi Hyun have a kid named Kim Bong Seok, played by Lee Jung Ha, who has powers of flying and extremely sharp senses. On the other hand, Ryu Seung Ryong’s (Jang Juwon) daughter Jang Hee Soo, played by Go Yoon Jung, is extremely good at physical activities and can heal herself. Kim Do Hoon’s character of Lee Kang Hoon has exceptional strength.

Watch Moving teaser

Moving Ep 11-13 Review

Following the heartwarming love story between the two Black Ops agents, Kim Doo Shik and Lee Mi Hyun’s story reached a climax when he became a wanted man. But their well-planted reunion is what kept us going this time around. The little details of the show have been nothing short of absolutely fabulous, including our favorite one where she becomes aware of his presence with the sound of his feet walking towards her. We expect a replication in the coming episodes for the two lovers who have since been separated.

Ryu Seung Ryong’s Jang Juwon has presented himself as the hero of the night with his loyalty to his partner Kim Doo Shik and his dedication towards his love, Hwang Ji Hee (Kwak Sun Young). The show left no stone unturned for the love displayed between the two. However, the warmth is snatched away soon after following the birth of Jang Hee Soo as the agent returns to his place on the field. Moving continues to be intense and intriguing, powerful and unyielding in its ways of portrayal of the fight for survival and love for existence. Ii is indeed shaping up to be one of the most unexpectedly fantastic releases of the year making us look forward to what’s in store for us next.

