Moving Ep 15-20 Review: Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo shine, Lee Jung Ha turns superhero

Name: Moving

Premiere date: August 9, 2023

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon

Director: Park In Je

Writer: Kang Full (Based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery, Action

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu

Moving storyline

The sci-fi thriller Moving follows generationally passed superpowers between humans as its base plot with exceptional casting. Stars like Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, and Kim Sung Kyun become the shield for their teenage children who get into this mess of being scouted by the NIS for their own benefit. Under the pretext of serving the country as well as earning rewards for their superpowers, the older generation is tied by contracts to serve the intelligence agency by becoming black agents. As they escape one by one and start living their own mundane lives, they are hunted down by the NIS that’s trying to one-up its neighboring rival, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. American agents, who are essentially Korean kids forcefully sent to the US, also get involved to make for a thrilling showdown of action, superpowers, and family life.

Moving Ep 16-17 Review

Picking off from yet another intense scene and proceeding to the next, North Korean agents take over the high school while Han Hyo Joo’s Lee Mihyun and Ryu Seung Ryong’s Jang Juwon gauge the situation. Gunshots and superior skills become the center of these two episodes where once again the work of excellent screenplay is shown. On the other side, unaware of the happenings around them, Lee Jung Ha’s Kim Bongseok and Go Yoon Jung’s Jang Hee Soo come across a man with flying abilities who begins to test their skills. Kim Do Hoon’s Lee Ganghoon stays low for most of the show until he cannot and has to fist-fight another one like him who has come from the other side of the DMZ. The episodes end in yet another cliffhanger for the fans who await the return of Jo In Sung’s Kim Dooshik.

Moving Ep 18-20 Review

A zealous and truly moving series of happenings take place in the show in its finale week as superpower bearers unite to triumph over each other. However, soon the story moves towards its core message as an almost spellbinding portrayal of what life is possibly like in North Korea for innocent citizens as well as military who are forced to sacrifice their lives for the supposed betterment of the country which in reality are petty political mind games. The story on this side of the border is not too different as power-hungry ones hunt for the specially skilled to make them infiltrate and aim to kill North Korean leaders. Jo In Sung’s Kim Dooshik is sent off on one such mission where he takes down multiple soldiers, only to end up in the bedroom of their supreme leader who is bed stricken, choosing not to kill him. Park Hee Soon pulls off a fabulous acting stint as the leader of the North Korean squad who wants nothing but the survival of his comrades. He holds respect in his eyes for the man who surpassed his military’s men but despises him for getting them all executed.

Kim Dooshik’s mercy backfires on his next visit as he tied down and captured, only to be imprisoned into a cave for years, with no connection or update of the outside world. Ryu Seung Ryong’s Jang Juwon fights off anther one like himself as the two men with healing powers take turns in pulling the other one down. More people with superhuman abilities get tangled in the mess, and more deaths take place. Lee Mihyun fights for the life of her son and puts her own life at risk, pulling top agent moves and once again proving her acting mettle.

Final review of Moving

The show ends with a very powerful message, pointing fingers at those who enable hatred and use the lives of innocent citizens to fuel their untoward plans. It shows the death of a few and the resurrection of others while heading off into a harmonious living situation for one of the North Korean men in South Korea as he finds a home in Jang Juwon’s family. Meanwhile, the story between Jang Hee Soo and Kim Bongseok comes to a bittersweet close as he flies off with his mother on his back, creating a beautiful parallel from his childhood days. Finally, the much-awaited return of Kim Dooshik to his family, in a very monumental scene carried in a low-key manner, much like the overall vibe of their dynamics, was the perfect end. The show proceeds into an unexpected post-credit scene, opening doors for the possibility of a second season.

