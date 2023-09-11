Moving Ep 16-17 Preview: Park Hee Soon goes against Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong and Kim Sung Kyun

On September 11, Disney+ released the intense and fast-paced preview for Ep 16 and 17 for popular drama Moving and things are getting more exciting. It is a supernatural action drama in which young people who live in the present concealing their superpowers and their folks who have lived while concealing the mysteries of the past face extraordinary dangerous situations together.

Moving starring Han Hyo Joo, Ryo Seung Ryong and others:

With only five episodes remaining in the drama that captivated viewers, the battle between superpowers and villains at Jeongwon High School, the drama's main background, has caught people's attention. Following episodes 16 and 17, which will unfurl the narrative of capable individuals from North Korea, on September 13th, episodes 18 and 20, the last stretch of the story, will be released at the same time on September 20th. The preview begins with Lee Mi Hyun (Han Hyo Joo) and Jang Joo Won (Ryu Seung Ryong) meeting each other after a long time. They realize that their children are in one school, including Lee Jae Man’s (Kim Sung Kyun) son and that there is something going on.

Preview of Moving:

At the same time, Kim Deok Yun (Park Hee Soon) comes along with his group of people to find Kim Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Jang Hee Soo (Go Yoon Jung) and Lee Kang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon). Even Kim Doo Shik (Jo In Sung) will be appearing some more in the drama. The parents with their past come together to protect their children who will now come to know why their superpowers are so important and why it should be hidden. After the North Korean members came across the children, such as Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo, and Lee Kang Hoon, as well as members of their parents' generation of supernatural beings, such as Lee Mi Hyun, Jang Ju Won, and Lee Jae Man, attempted to safeguard their children as well as they could. In conclusion, Kim Deok Yoon's line, "Do you have any idea about why we wound up this way? It's because of that guy Kim Doo Sik," which sparked additional interest.

