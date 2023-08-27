Moving Ep 7-10 Review: Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo’s love story is endearing, Ryu Seung Ryong powers through

Name: Moving

Premiere date: August 9, 2023

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryoo Seung Bum, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Do Hoon

Director: Park In Je

Writer: Kang Full (Based on Kang Full’s webtoon of the same name)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller, Mystery, Action

No. of Episodes: 20

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu

Moving plot

The story is based on a bunch of secret agents and their children who have supernatural powers. After being a part of teams like NIS as black ops agents and more, the parents of these special high school kids realise the troubles of the real world and set out to protect their own kids from any harm as well as from being recognised by those responsible for creating such teams. As the superpowers of both parents are transferred to their child, it becomes a fight against those trying to take out the secret forces of South Korea as well as those trying to use these kids for the benefit of the state, disregarding their parents’ will. The show stars Lee Jung Ha, Go Yoon Jung, and Kim Do Hoon in the roles of the three high schoolers as well as Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung, Ryu Seung Ryong, and Kim Sung Kyun in the roles of the parents. Cha Tae Hyun boasts his own set of skills taken from his father, while Ryoo Seung Bum plays the villain.

Watch Moving teaser

Moving Ep 7-10 Review

After falling in love with Go Yoon Jung and Lee Jung Ha’s characters of Jang Hee Soo and Kim Bong Seok respectively, the audiences have swiftly moved to swoon over the next most adorable pairing on the show- Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo, who play Kim Bong Seok’s parents Lee Mi Hyun and Kim Doo Shik respectively. Their love story is presented beautifully in the series as their superpowers take a back seat for the time being. Two special agents, they meet amidst a mission and realise their feelings for each other before they can realise. A very well-paced storyline of the two skilled agents, it focuses on how fate brings them back together to each other. It further gives a glimpse into how Kim Bong Seok is much like his father Kim Doo Shik who also starts flying as soon as his feelings change aka he is around the woman he likes.

The series finally moves on to show the story of Ryu Seung Ryong as Jang Juwon, who initially went into the gangster business and used his healing superpower to take on goons. The show follows his own love life as he is betrayed by his own teammates and thrown out of the gang. He soon meets a woman who appreciates his respectful ways, Hwang Ji Hee played by Kwak Sun Young. The talk of The Monster and his healing powers reaches the Korean ANSP (Agency for National Security Planning) where he will be eventually scouted meeting Kim Doo Shik and Lee Mi Hyun.

Moving is proving to be well worth the money invested in it, thanks to the fabulous acting and old-school visuals of the show. It has continued to portray the feel of the 80s and 90s, swiftly moving in and out of the present time. The casting is very on point and is receiving a lot of praise from the viewers for being fitting. More details are awaited on the characters of Kim Sung Kyun’s Lee Jae Man and his son Lee Kang Hoon, played by Kim Do Hoon.

