Moving fame Lee Jung Ha to appear in upcoming academy action K-drama One: High School Heroes

Moving actor Lee Jung Ha is confirmed to star in the upcoming K-drama called One: High School Heroes. According to a media outlet, the agency of the actor has officially announced that filming of this high school drama has already been completed and the actor is part of the casting lineup. Let's find out what this series is all about.

Lee Jung Ha to star in One: High School Heroes

On August 23, a Korean media outlet reported that Namoo Actors had officially confirmed The Nevertheless actor's participation in a high school action drama called One: High School Heroes (abbreviated as One). The agency said, "Actor Lee Jung Ha will appear in One: High School Heroes, the filming of the drama is completed". This K-drama was adapted from a webtoon called One which was completed in the year of 2020. This academic action series will portray the story of a model student who puts all his focus on his studies and academics, whilst facing domestic violence, and bullying at school on a daily basis. One day he wakes up to find himself in an unfamiliar environment, after being swept away by the team of gangsters.

The main characters formed a group to punish the perpetrators on behalf of all the students who face violence at school. The subtitles High School Heroes were given as per the formation of this squad. One: High School Heroes is an 8 episodes series which is directed by Lee Sung Tae who previously directed the film called Quantum Physics. The K-drama has wrapped up filming, however, the premiere date is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

About Lee Jung Ha

The former JYP Entertainment trainee who signed up with Namoo Actors to pursue a career in the acting industry appeared in K-dramas like Nevertheless, Run On, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. He is currently appearing in the sci-fi drama Moving as Kim Bong Seok alongside Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung. Kim Bong Seok is a high school student who possesses supernatural powers inherited from his parents who live in disguise among the ordinary. The actor has gained massive attention and compliments for this character.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Who is Moving's Kim Bong Seok? Former JYP Entertainment trainee turned actor Lee Jung Ha gains attention